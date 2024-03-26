Genius Group Appoints Adrian Reese As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - AI-powered education group Genius Group Ltd. (GNS) announced Tuesday the appointment of Adrian Reese as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Reese has been appointed in this role following the Genius Group's recently announced, accelerated growth plans, bringing his extensive, global experience to the Company.

Reese has held senior financial management positions at Morgan Stanley from 2005 to 2021, including roles such as CFO APAC Investment Banking and International Wealth Management, and Head of Corporate FP&A Management Reporting, Governance and Control.

More recently, Reese served as Global Head of FP&A and CFO Asset Management at AlTi Tiedemann Global.

