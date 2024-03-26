News & Insights

Markets
GNS

Genius Group Appoints Adrian Reese As Chief Financial Officer

March 26, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AI-powered education group Genius Group Ltd. (GNS) announced Tuesday the appointment of Adrian Reese as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Reese has been appointed in this role following the Genius Group's recently announced, accelerated growth plans, bringing his extensive, global experience to the Company.

Reese has held senior financial management positions at Morgan Stanley from 2005 to 2021, including roles such as CFO APAC Investment Banking and International Wealth Management, and Head of Corporate FP&A Management Reporting, Governance and Control.

More recently, Reese served as Global Head of FP&A and CFO Asset Management at AlTi Tiedemann Global.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.