Genius Group acquires XD Academy, terms not disclosed

Genius Group (GNS) has acquired Bitcoin and Blockchain Learning Platform, XD Academy. XD Academy, originally launched as BitMEX Academy, the learning platform for cryptocurrency exchange, BitMEX. It was subsequently spun off as a separate company, led by its founder and CEO, Lawrence Linker. Genius Group has acquired XD Academy’s learning platform and courses, which it is integrating into its Genius learning platform, including: “The Economics of Bitcoin” by Saifedean Ammous, the author of “The Bitcoin Standard”, the best-selling book on bitcoin which has been published in 37 languages. “Building your Investment Thesis” by Arthur Hayes, co-founder and former CEO of BitMEX and widely reported as being the youngest African American crypto billionaire in history. Following the acquisition, which does not reach a materiality threshold in terms of economic terms, XD Academy CEO Lawrence Linker will work with Genius Group on building the faculty and courses for the Bitcoin Academy on the Company’s Edtech platform. The Company plans to develop the Bitcoin Academy as part of its AI-powered “Built on Bitcoin” decentralized education network, with on-chain GEMs, AI tutors and AI Certifications built on the Lightning Network.

