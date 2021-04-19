Genius Brands International's (NASDAQ:GNUS) Wonderful 364% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

The Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) share price is down a rather concerning 34% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 364% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

Genius Brands International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Genius Brands International saw its revenue shrink by 58%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 364%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:GNUS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Genius Brands International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Genius Brands International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 364% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Genius Brands International is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

