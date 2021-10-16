Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) shareholders have endured a 77% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Imagine if you held Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) for half a decade as the share price tanked 77%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Genius Brands International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Genius Brands International saw its revenue increase by 21% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 12% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:GNUS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 16th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 29% in the last year, Genius Brands International shareholders lost 6.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genius Brands International better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Genius Brands International (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

But note: Genius Brands International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

