Genifi Inc. Reports Sharp Q1 Earnings Decline

May 28, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Prodigy Ventures (TSE:GNFI) has released an update.

Genifi Inc. has reported a significant year-over-year decline in its Q1 2024 financial performance, with revenues dropping by 48% and gross profits falling by 64% compared to Q1 2023. Expenses decreased by 75%, and the company experienced a net loss of $161,638, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s loss. The results also reflect a stark contrast from the prior year’s net income, which included substantial income from discontinued operations.

