Genie Energy Updates Preliminary 2025 Results, Eyes 2026 Growth

Genie Energy, Ltd. GNE has released an early snapshot of its 2025 financial performance, along with expectations for the coming year, offering investors insight into both operational progress and ongoing accounting adjustments.

Genie Energy reported solid underlying business activity in 2025. On a preliminary and unaudited basis, consolidated revenues rose to approximately $502 million for 2025 from about $425 million in 2024. Growth was largely driven by the Genie Retail Energy segment, which contributed the majority of the total revenues. Meanwhile, the Genie Renewables division posted more modest revenue gains but continued to operate at a loss as the company invests in expanding its renewable portfolio.

However, profitability declined year over year. Consolidated income from operations dropped to $27.7 million in 2025 from $44.9 million in 2024. The retail segment remained profitable, though with reduced earnings, while the renewables business reported deeper losses as investment activity increased.

Genie Energy’s balance sheet showed improvement, with total cash and equivalents rising to $211.4 million at the end of 2025 from $200.6 million a year earlier. This liquidity supported continued investment in growth initiatives, as well as shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

According to CEO Michael Stein, the company faced a mix of operational and external challenges in the year. Early 2025 was marked by volatile energy markets, while later in the year, policy changes led to write-downs in solar assets. Additional expenses related to expanding non-energy services also weighed on earnings. Nevertheless, the company maintained strong cash generation and continued to build its strategic position.

Genie Energy expects a more stable performance in 2026. Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $50 million. This outlook is based on anticipated margin recovery in the retail energy business and a growing contribution from the renewables segment, even as the company continues to invest in early-stage opportunities.

Overall, while accounting revisions introduce some near-term uncertainty, Genie Energy’s operational momentum, improving liquidity and forward guidance suggest a focus on long-term growth, particularly through its expanding renewable energy initiatives.

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