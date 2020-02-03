Markets
GNE.PRA

Genie Energy Series 2012-A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/5/20

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 2/5/20, Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNE.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1594, payable on 2/18/20. As a percentage of GNE.PRA's recent share price of $8.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of GNE.PRA to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when GNE.PRA shares open for trading on 2/5/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.23%, which compares to an average yield of 4.75% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNE.PRA shares, versus GNE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GNE.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1594 on Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock:

GNE.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNE.PRA) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNE) are up about 2.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNE.PRA GNE

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular