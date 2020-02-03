Genie Energy Series 2012-A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/5/20

On 2/5/20, Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNE.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1594, payable on 2/18/20. As a percentage of GNE.PRA's recent share price of $8.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of GNE.PRA to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when GNE.PRA shares open for trading on 2/5/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.23%, which compares to an average yield of 4.75% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNE.PRA shares, versus GNE:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNE.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1594 on Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Genie Energy Ltd's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNE.PRA) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNE) are up about 2.5%.

