Genie Energy reports Q3 EPS 41c vs 53c last year

November 06, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $111.917M vs $125.049M last year. Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy (GNE), commented: “Our third quarter featured strong operational and financial results consistent with our performance in recent quarters. We are on track to deliver the high end of our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 to $50 million.”

GNE

