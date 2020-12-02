Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.17, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNE was $8.17, representing a -14.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.60 and a 77.61% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

GNE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). GNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

