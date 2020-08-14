Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.98, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNE was $8.98, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.40 and a 95.22% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

GNE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). GNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

