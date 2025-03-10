News & Insights

Genie Energy, Ltd. Reports Q4 2024 Results with $11.1 Million Adjusted EBITDA and 60,000 New Meters Added for the Year

March 10, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Genie Energy reports Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million; full-year guidance achieved with strong customer growth and financial performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Genie Energy, Ltd. reported its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, highlighting an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million for Q4 and $48.5 million for the year, meeting the top end of its guidance. The company expanded its customer base by over 60,000 net meters, representing a 17% increase. CEO Michael Stein noted strong performance in their retail and renewables sectors despite continued investment in growth initiatives. Q4 revenue slightly declined by 1.9% to $102.9 million, with a reduction in gross profit but an improved gross margin. Overall, there was a narrowed operational loss, though the net loss for the quarter was $15.3 million. The company also maintained a solid cash position, increasing reserves and planning for stock buybacks while continuing to pay dividends. For 2025, Genie Energy anticipates continued growth across its operations.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million and full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million achieved the high end of the company's guidance.
  • Gre increased its customer base by over 60,000 net meters in 2024, which reflects a 17% expansion, indicating strong growth and market confidence.
  • The company maintained a solid cash position, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $201.0 million, up from $163.4 million in the previous year.
  • Completion of the strategic migration of Genie Solar to utility-scale projects presents long-term growth potential and value capture opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2.8% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, signaling potential operational challenges.
  • Full-year Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.8% compared to the previous year, reflecting an overall decline in financial performance.
  • Decline in revenue and gross profit for both Q4 and the full year indicates potential issues in market competitiveness and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA results for Genie Energy?

The fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was reported at $11.1 million.

How much did Genie Energy increase its customer base in 2024?

Genie Energy increased its customer base by over 60,000 net meters, a growth of nearly 17%.

What was Genie Energy's cash balance at the end of 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Genie Energy reported cash and cash equivalents of $201.0 million.

How did Genie Energy perform in full-year 2024?

The full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reached $48.5 million, achieving the high end of guidance.

What dividend did Genie Energy pay in February 2025?

Genie Energy paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to its common stockholders on February 26, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GNE Insider Trading Activity

$GNE insiders have traded $GNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AVI GOLDIN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $152,084.
  • JAMES A COURTER sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $63,173

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $GNE stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $11.1 million




Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million achieves high end of guidance




GRE adds over 60,000 net meters in 2024, expanding customer base 17%




Newark, NJ, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Michael Stein, CEO Commentary






"Genie finished 2024 with a solid fourth quarter across both our retail and renewables businesses, even as we continued to invest significantly in growth initiatives. For the full year, we achieved the high end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance.



"At GRE, we delivered a strong financial performance throughout the year. In the fourth quarter we capitalized on favorable market dynamics to ramp up our investment in customer acquisition, adding over 23,000 net meters. For the full year, we increased meters by over 60,000, or nearly 17%.



“At GREW, Diversegy, our energy procurement business, achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024 and, at Genie Solar, we have essentially completed our strategic migration to the utility scale project vertical. Building, owning and operating utility-scale projects will enable us to capture their long-term residual value. In the fourth quarter, we continued to advance Genie Solar's project development pipeline and closed on a financing deal for our portfolio of currently operating arrays.



"We are excited about the growth prospects in 2025 across our businesses. For the full year, we maintain our annual consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance at $40 to $50 million. We also expect to continue to build our cash reserves and opportunistically buy back our stock while paying our current dividend."






Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Highlights






(Compared to 4Q23. Unless otherwise noted, results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.)
Revenue decreased 1.9% to $102.9 million from $104.9 million;



Gross profit decreased 0.5% to $33.5 million and gross margin increased to 32.5% from 32.1%;



Loss from operations narrowed to $20.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $34.2 million;




The loss from operations includes a $30.9 million non-cash charge for a loss reserve at Genie's captive insurance operations compared to a $45.1 million non-cash charge in 4Q23;



Adjusted EBITDA

1

decreased 2.8% to $11.1 million from $11.4 million;



Net loss attributable to Genie common stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $24.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share;




The net loss attributable to Genie common stockholders from continuing operations was $12.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share;



Non-GAAP

1

net income and non-GAAP EPS

1

attributable to Genie common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the insurance loss reserve, of $6.5 million and $0.24 compared to $10.0 million and $0.37, respectively;



Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $201.0 million at December 31, 2024, from $163.4 million at December 31, 2023;



Genie Energy paid a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on February 26, 2025 with a record date of February 18, 2025;



Genie Energy repurchased approximately 168,000 shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.5 million during












Full Year 2024 Consolidated Highlights





(Compared to 2023. Unless otherwise noted, results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.)
Revenue decreased 0.8% to $425.2 million from $428.7 million;



Gross profit decreased 5.3% to $138.5 million from $146.2 million; gross margin decreased to 32.6% from 34.1%;



Income from operations increased to $11.3 million from $10.0 million;




Income from operations includes a $33.6 million non-cash charge for a loss reserve at Genie's captive insurance operations compared to a $45.1 million non-cash charge in 2023;



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $48.5 million from $58.2 million;



Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders of $12.3 million and $0.46, respectively, compared to net income of $20.3 million and $0.74 respectively;




Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders from continuing operations increased to $15.5 million and $0.58 from $12.8 million and $0.50, respectively;



Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders, which excluded the impact of the insurance loss reserve, of $38.1 million and $1.40, respectively, compared to $52.1 million and $2.00, respectively;



Genie Energy repurchased approximately 661,000 shares for $10.4 million in 2024.













1

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.












Select Financial Metrics



*






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(in $M except for EPS)**




4Q24







4Q23







Change







2024



2023



Change


Total Revenue




$

102.9








$

104.9











(1.9

)

%




$

425.2



$

428.7




(0.8

)

%

Genie Retail Energy

$
98.4



$
98.4




(0.1
)
%

$
403.3


$
409.9



(1.6
)
%

Electricity

$
82.1



$
82.1




0.0

%

$
350.5


$
350.8



(0.1
)
%

Natural Gas

$
16.2



$
15.1




7.5

%

$
52.1


$
56.0



(6.9
)
%

Genie Renewables

$
4.5



$
6.5




(30.1
)
%

$
21.9


$
18.8



16.1

%


Gross Margin







32.5


%







32.1


%







46


bps





32.6

%



34.1

%



(153

)

%

Genie Retail Energy


32.4

%


33.0

%


(55
)
bps


32.8
%


50.8
%


(221
)
bps

Genie Renewables


33.9

%


17.2

%


1,667

bps


29.0
%


15.1
%


1,385

bps


(Loss) Income from Operations




$

(20.8

)





$

(34.2


)







(39.2

)

%




$

11.3



$

10.0




12.8


%


Operating Margin







(20.2

)

%







(32.6

)

%







1,237


bps





2.7

%



2.3

%



32


bps



Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations


$
(13.0

)



$

(24.1

)





na



$

15.2



$

13.9




9.6


%


Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders




$

(15.3

)





$

(24.5

)









na





$

12.6



$

19.2




(34.5

)

%


Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share




$

(0.58

)





$

(0.90

)








na





$

0.46



$

0.74




(37.1

)

%


Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders


$

6.5




$

10.0





(35.3

)

%


$

38.1



$

52.1




(26.9

)

%


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.24




$

0.37





(33.9

)

%


$

1.40



$

2.00




(29.9

)

%


Adjusted EBITDA




$

11.1








$

11.4











(2.8

)

%




$

48.5



$

58.2




(16.8

)

%


Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities




$

11.1








$

18.4











(39.7

)

%




$

60.3



$

50.9




18.3


%


* Genie Retail International (GREI) has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results


** Numbers may not add due to rounding





Segment Highlights





Genie Retail Energy (GRE)




Select GRE Operational Performance Metrics

















































































































































RCEs and Meters in 1000s*




4Q24





4Q23





Change




Total RCEs







399










350










13.9


%


Electricity







319










272






17.2


%


Natural Gas







80










78










2.3


%


Total Meters







422










361










17.0


%


Electricity







333










279










19.2


%


Natural Gas







90










82










9.3


%


Gross Adds







92










52










76.3


%


Churn**







5.3

%







5.4

%







(10

)

bps


* Numbers may not add due to rounding


** Excludes expirations of aggregation deals



GRE's fourth quarter revenue decreased 0.1% to $98.4 million as a result of a decrease in revenue per kilowatt-hour sold which was substantially offset by a higher level of electricity consumption from GRE's larger retail customer base. Fourth quarter income from operations decreased 15.9% to $12.6 million from $15.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13.0% to $13.4 million from $15.4 million, primarily as the result of the reduced electricity margins compared to the year ago quarter and an increase in customer acquisition expense. During 4Q24, Genie Energy added 23,500 electric and gas meters net of churn.



GRE's full-year 2024 revenue decreased 1.6% to $403.3 million from $409.9 million. Income from operations decreased 21.4% to $56.5 million from $71.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.4% to $58.4 million from $73.3 million, reflecting GRE's reduced gross margins on electricity sales compared to the prior year and the increased pace of customer acquisitions in 2024 compared to 2023. During 2024, GRE added approximately 60,900 electric and gas meters net of churn.




Genie Renewables (GREW)



GREW's fourth quarter revenue decreased 30.1% year-over-year to $4.5 million from $6.5 million as growth at Diversegy, Genie's energy procurement business, substantially offset the impacts of Genie Solar's exit from the commercial-scale solar project development market. GREW's fourth quarter loss from operations narrowed to $0.7 million in 2024 from a loss of $1.3 million in 4Q23, while the Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $0.5 from $1.3 million. The narrower loss in the quarter reflected the growth of Diversegy and reduced operating expense at Genie Solar.



GREW's full-year 2024 revenue increased 16.1% to $21.9 million from $18.8 million in 2023, and gross profit increased 122.5% from $2.8 million to $6.3 million substantially reflecting growth at Diversegy. Loss from operations narrowed to $3.0 million in 2024 from $5.8 million in 2023, while the Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $2.2 million in 2024 from $5.4 million in 2023.



Genie Solar continued to advance its project development pipeline during the fourth quarter and full year 2024. At December 31, 2024, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:












































Pipeline




Total




Operational


Site Control




Permitting




Construction

MW

108

10

73

15

10

Project Count

20

1

15

3

1












Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights




As of December 31, 2024, Genie Energy reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $201.0 million, an increase from $163.4 million at December 31, 2023 and from $191.7 million at September 30, 2024.



Total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $371.3 million. Liabilities totaled $191.7 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $117.6 million. Non-current liabilities were $81.9 million.



Cash provided by operating activities increased to $70.7 million in 2024 from $62.5 million in 2023.





Trended Financial Information



:


*

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)



*




*




1Q23







2Q23







3Q23







4Q23







1Q24







2Q24







3Q24






4Q24





2023






2024


Total Revenue




$

105.3







$

93.5







$

125.0







$

104.9








$

119.7







$

90.7







$

111.9





$

102.9






$

428.7





$

425.2

Genie Retail Energy

$
101.4


$
89.7


$
120.3


$
98.4



$
112.5


$
86.7


$
105.8


$
98.4



$
409.9


$
403.3


Electricity




$

74.5







$

80.2







$

114.0







$

82.1





$
89.4


$
78.3


$
100.7


$
82.1






$

350.8





$

350.5


Natural Gas




$

26.9







$

9.0







$

5.0







$

15.1





$
22.4


$
8.4


$
5.1


$
16.2






$

56.0





$

52.1


Others


$

0.0



$

0.6



$

1.3



$

1.2




$

0.7



$

0.0



$

0.1


$
0.0




$
3.1



$

0.7

Genie Renewables

$
3.9


$
3.7


$
4.7


$
6.5



$
7.2


$
4.0


$
6.1


$
4.5



$
18.8


$
21.9


Gross Margin







31.6

%







40.9

%







32.9

%







32.1


%







28.2

%







36.8

%







33.9

%



32.5


%







34.1

%



32.6

%

Genie Retail Energy


32.1
%


41.8
%


33.9
%


33.0

%


28.6
%


37.2
%


33.8
%


32.4

%


35.0
%


32.8
%

Genie Renewables


19.3
%


19.6
%


5.3
%


17.2

%


22.0
%


26.8
%


34.9
%


33.9

%


15.1
%


29.0
%


Income (Loss) from Operations




$

11.3





$

15.0







$

17.9







$

-34.2








$

9.8







$

10.6







$

11.7





$

(20.8

)





$

10.0





$

11.3


Operating Margin







10.7

%







16.1

%







14.3

%







-32.6


%







8.2

%







11.6

%







10.4

%



(20.2

)
%







2.3

%



2.7

%


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders




$

14.3





$

15.0







$

14.5





$

(24.5

)





$

8.1







$

9.6







$

10.2





$

(15.3

)





$

19.2





$

12.6


Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share




$

0.54





$

0.57







$

0.53





$

(0.90

)





$

0.30







$

0.36







$

0.38





$

(0.58

)





$

0.74





$

0.46


Adjusted EBITDA




$

12.4





$

15.8







$

18.5







$

11.4








$

11.7







$

12.0







$

13.6





$

11.1






$

58.2





$

48.5


Genie Retail Energy Performance Metrics









































RCEs







352










380










375










350











348










345










380






399









350






399


Electricity







276










304










298










272











267










266










302






319




272




319


Natural Gas







77










76










77










78











81










78










79






80




78




80


Meters







349










381










385










361











365










362










385






422









361






422


Electricity







271










302










304










279











281










278










311






333




279




333


Natural Gas







78










80










81










82











83










84










87






90




82




90



Gross Adds







129










75










60










52











70










53










104






92









52






319



Churn***







4.4

%







4.3

%







4.4

%







5.4


%







5.5

%







4.6

%







5.6

%



5.3


%







4.9

%



5.4

%


* GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results


** Numbers may not add due to rounding


*** Excludes expirations of aggregation deals





Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information




At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 481357.



Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 52066. The replay will remain available through Monday, March 24, 2025. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.





About Genie Energy Ltd.




Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.




In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact:




Bill Ulrey


Investor Relations


Genie Energy, Ltd.



wulrey@genie.com




GENIE ENERGY LTD.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


December 31,


(in thousands, except per share amounts)




2024








2023












ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $263 and $245 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)




$

104,456





$
107,609


Restricted cash—short-term







26,608






10,442


Marketable equity securities



357




396


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,086 and $6,574 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (including accounts receivable related to variable interest entity of $250 and $275 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)







61,858






61,909


Inventory







12,188






14,598


Prepaid expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $307 and $313 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)







9,893






16,222


Other current assets







8,493






5,475


Current assets of discontinued operations







3,594






13,182



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







227,447






229,833


Restricted cash—long-term



69,580




44,945


Property and equipment, net







25,246






15,192


Goodwill







12,749






9,998


Other intangibles, net







2,367






2,735


Deferred income tax assets, net







7,055






5,200


Other assets (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $363 and $360 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)







22,365






15,247


Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations







4,466






7,405



TOTAL ASSETS




$

371,275





$
330,555



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Trade accounts payable







31,233






27,881


Accrued expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $502 and $533 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)







48,793






49,389


Income taxes payable







9,196






6,699


Current captive insurance liability



9,120




143


Due to IDT Corporation, net







135






145


Other current liabilities







6,750






9,137


Current liabilities of discontinued operations







4,585






4,858



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







109,812






98,252


Noncurrent captive insurance liability



69,580




44,945


Noncurrent debt, net



8,668








Other liabilities







2,959






2,212


Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations







705






638



TOTAL LIABILITIES







191,724






146,047


Commitments and contingencies













EQUITY:








Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity:








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000:








Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023




















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023







16






16


Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 29,310 and 28,765 shares issued and 25,482 and 25,841 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively







293






288


Additional paid-in capital







159,192






156,101


Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 3,828 and 2,924 shares of Class B common stock at December 31, 2024 and 2023







(37,486

)



(22,661
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income







3,919






3,299


Retained earnings







64,574






60,196


Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity







190,508






197,239


Noncontrolling interests:








Noncontrolling interest



(10,174

)



(12,731
)

Receivable from issuance of equity



(783

)







Noncontrolling interests







(10,957

)



(12,731
)


TOTAL EQUITY







179,551






184,508



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




$

371,275





$
330,555










GENIE ENERGY LTD.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Year Ended December 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)




2024








2023







2022









REVENUES:










Electricity




$

350,514





$
350,779




$
241,828


Natural gas







52,101






55,988




62,144


Other







22,587






21,941




11,567


Total revenues







425,202






428,708




315,539


Cost of revenues







286,719






282,502




160,757



GROSS PROFIT







138,483






146,206




154,782



OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSSES:












Selling, general and administrative

(i)







93,396






91,109




74,962


Provision for captive insurance liability



33,612




45,088








Impairment of assets



185










2,066


Income from operations







11,290






10,009




77,754


Interest income







7,072






5,076




835


Interest expense







(464

)



(99
)



(129
)

Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities and investments







351






478




(417
)

Other income (loss), net







1,620






2,644




(520
)

Income before income taxes







19,869






18,108




77,523


Provision for income taxes







(4,667

)



(4,239
)



(21,037
)


NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS







15,202




13,869




56,486


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes







(2,907

)



6,409




30,445



NET INCOME







12,295






20,278




86,931


Net loss (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net







293




(740
)



874



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD.







12,588






19,538




87,805


Dividends on preferred stock














(333
)



(1,939
)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS




$

12,588





$
19,205




$
85,866















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders












Income from continuing operations




$

15,495





$
12,795




$
59,956


(Loss) income from discontinued operations







(2,907

)



6,410




25,910


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders




$

12,588





$
19,205




$
85,866















Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:












Basic:












Income from continuing operations




$

0.58





$
0.50




$
2.34


(Loss) income from discontinued operations







(0.11

)





0.25




1.01


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders




$

0.47





$
0.75




$
3.35


Diluted












Income from continuing operations




$

0.57





$
0.49




$
2.28


(Loss) income from discontinued operations







(0.11

)



0.25




0.98


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders




$

0.46





$
0.74




$
3.26















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:












Basic







26,763






25,553




25,629


Diluted







27,163






26,062




26,366















Dividends declared per common share




$

0.30





$
0.30




$
0.30


(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses




$

2,346





$
2,783




$
2,968










GENIE ENERGY LTD.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Year Ended December 31,


(in thousands)




2024








2023






2022









OPERATING ACTIVITIES










Net income




$

12,295





$
20,278




$
86,931


Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax







(2,907

)



6,409




30,445


Net income from continuing operations







15,202






13,869




56,486


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:












Provision for captive insurance liability



33,612




45,088








Depreciation and amortization







884






463




385


Deferred income taxes



(1,855

)



599




(595
)

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable







2,359




2,362




2,515


Stock-based compensation



2,346




2,783




2,968


Inventory valuation allowance



417




1,148








Charitable donation of Class B common stock










1,006








Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities and investments and others



(766

)



(23
)



434


Impairment of assets



185










2,066


Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:












Trade accounts receivable







(2,214

)



(9,137
)



(16,339
)

Inventory







917




(8,714
)



2,005


Prepaid expenses







5,326




(6,089
)



(2,658
)

Other current assets and other assets







(1,738

)



494




(5,595
)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities







3,100




22,986




11,635


Due to IDT Corporation, net







(10

)



(20
)



(367
)

Income taxes payable







2,496




(15,877
)



13,064


Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations







60,261




50,938




66,004


Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations







10,481




11,540




14,680


Net cash provided by operating activities







70,742




62,478




80,684



INVESTING ACTIVITIES












Capital expenditures







(6,696

)



(1,363
)



(1,019
)

Purchase of solar system facilities



(1,344

)



(7,665
)







Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments



582




10,023








Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investments







(6,142

)



(11,019
)



(2,729
)

Purchase of equity of subsidiary



(1,200

)













Purchase of investment property, net of noncontrolling interest portion paid by Howard Jonas



(1,237

)













Investment in notes receivable with related party




















(1,505
)

Repayment of notes receivable with related party














19




19


Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations







(16,037

)



(10,005
)



(5,234
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations














23,645




(44,088
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities







(16,037

)



13,640




(49,322
)


FINANCING ACTIVITIES












Dividends paid







(8,210

)



(8,873
)



(9,158
)

Repurchases of Class B common stock



(10,443

)



(37
)



(4,414
)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees







(3,614

)



(2,888
)



(567
)

Repurchase of Class B common stock from Genie Foundation



(768

)













Proceeds from term loan, net



7,285














Proceeds from the exercise of warrants














5,000








Redemption of preferred stock














(8,359
)



(11,384
)

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations







(15,750

)



(15,157
)



(25,523
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash







7




(60
)



17


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash







38,962




60,901




5,856


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of year







162,996




104,578




100,225



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of year







201,958




165,479




106,081


Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of year







(1,314

)



(2,483
)



(1,503
)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of year




$

200,644





$
162,996




$
104,578



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION












Cash payments made for interest



98




93




123


Cash payments made for income taxes



3,630




20,715




8,570













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024




In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE and disclosed Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP measures.



Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



Genie’s measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.



Genie's measure of Non-GAAP Net Income starts with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and adds captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 periods.



Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Management believes that Genie’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie’s or GRE’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as a relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.



Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie’s competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.



Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.



Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.



Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.



Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.



Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge for a reserve at Genie's captive insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies.



Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE.




Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA




1Q23







2Q23







3Q23







4Q23







1Q24







2Q24







3Q24






4Q24





2023





2024


Income (loss) from Operations




$

11.3







$

15.0








$

17.9








$

(34.2

)





$

9.8







$

10.6







$

11.7





$

(20.8

)





$

10.0





$

11.3


Add back









































Captive insurance liability


$

0.0



$

0.0




$

0.0




$

45.1




$

1.0



$

0.6



$

1.0



$

30.9




$

45.1



$

33.6


Depreciation and Amortization




$

0.1







$

0.1








$

0.1








$

0.2








$

0.2







$

0.2







$

0.2





$

0.2






$

0.4





$

0.9


Non-Cash Compensation




$

0.8







$

0.8








$

0.6








$

0.5








$

0.7







$

0.5







$

0.6





$

0.6






$

2.7





$

2.3


Impairment




$

0.0







$

0.0








$

0.0








$

0.0








$

0.0







$

0.1







$

0.1





$

0.0






$

0





$

0.2


Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees




$

0.2







$

(0.1

)





$

(0.1

)





$

(0.1

)





$

0.0







$

0.0





$

0.0



$

0.1






$

-0.1



$

0.2


Adjusted EBITDA




$

12.4







$

15.8








$

18.5






$

11.4






$

11.8







$

12.0





$

13.6



$

11.1






$

58.1





$

48.5









Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

























































































































































(in millions)




4Q24





4Q23





2024







2023




Income from Operations




$

12.6







$

15.0







$

56.5







$

71.9




Add back
















Depreciation and Amortization

$
0.1


$
0.1


$
0.3


$
0.3

Stock-based Compensation

$
0.3


$
0.2


$
1.1


$
1.0

Impairment

$
0.0


$
0.0


$
0.0


$
0.0

Equity in the income of equity method investee

$
0.4


$
0.0


$
0.5


$
0.0


Adjusted EBITDA




$

13.4







$

15.4







$

58.4







$

73.3







Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share







































































































































































































































































(in millions)




4Q24





4Q23





2024








2023





Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders




$

(15.3

)





$

(24.5

)







$

12.6








$

19.2





Add back
















Captive insurance liability

$
30.9



$
45.1



$
33.6



$
45.1


Income tax effect of adjustment

$
(9.1
)



(10.5
)


$
(8.1
)


$
(12.2
)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders




$

6.5








$

10.0








$

38.1








$

52.1






















Diluted earnings per share


$

(0.58

)



$

(0.90

)



$

0.46




$

0.74


Total adjustments

$
0.82



$
1.27



$
0.94



$
1.26



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$

0.24




$

0.37




$

1.40




$

2.00




















Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share


26.8




27.4




27.2




26.1



# # #






