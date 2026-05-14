Genie Energy Ltd. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.78 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $10.44 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $142.1 million from $136.81 million last year.

Genie Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.78 Mln. vs. $10.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $142.1 Mln vs. $136.81 Mln last year.

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