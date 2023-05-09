Genie Energy Ltd - Class B (GNE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd - Class B said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 6.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genie Energy Ltd - Class B. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNE is 0.06%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 6,905K shares. The put/call ratio of GNE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 627K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 620K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 381K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 326K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 298K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Genie Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genie Energy Ltd.,is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europeand Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.