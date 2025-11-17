Genie Energy (GNE) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.78% from the latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genie Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNE is 0.03%, an increase of 43.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 11,475K shares. The put/call ratio of GNE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 603K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 29.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 564K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 44.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 519K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 30.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 160.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 491K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 76.43% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 63.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.