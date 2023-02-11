Genie Energy (GNE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Genie Energy said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $12.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.23%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 7.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genie Energy. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNE is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 6,670K shares. The put/call ratio of GNE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 642K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 636K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 8.49% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 581K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 71.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 381K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 323K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Genie Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genie Energy Ltd.,is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europeand Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions.

