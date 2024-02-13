Genie Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GNE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.20, changing hands as low as $18.11 per share. Genie Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.28 per share, with $30.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.19.

