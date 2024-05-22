Genfit SA Shareholders Greenlight All Resolutions

Genfit SA (GNFT) has released an update.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on severe liver diseases, has successfully passed all resolutions during its Combined Shareholders Meeting with a 27.25% quorum. The company, known for its extensive R&D portfolio and diagnostics for liver conditions, has announced that detailed voting results will be accessible on its website. Genfit continues to make strides in liver disease treatment and diagnostics, backed by significant shareholder Ipsen, which owns an 8% stake.

