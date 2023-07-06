Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Price Target Increased by 22.94% to 9.86

The average one-year price target for Genfit (EPA:GNFT) has been revised to 9.86 / share. This is an increase of 22.94% from the prior estimate of 8.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.98 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.80% from the latest reported closing price of 3.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genfit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNFT is 0.03%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 2,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,213K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 516K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 198K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 176K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 84.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 60.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 58K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 5.30% over the last quarter.

