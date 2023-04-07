Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Price Target Decreased by 9.10% to 8.28

The average one-year price target for Genfit (EPA:GNFT) has been revised to 8.28 / share. This is an decrease of 9.10% from the prior estimate of 9.11 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.98% from the latest reported closing price of 3.56 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 50.03% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 78.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 271.19% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 44.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 15.89% over the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genfit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNFT is 0.03%, an increase of 36.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 2,433K shares.

