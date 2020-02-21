Genfit Delays Data From Liver-Disease Study. Analysts Are Confused and the Stock Is Falling.

The news raises uncertainty across about efforts across the biopharmaceutical industry to find a treatment for a liver disease called NASH.

The news raises uncertainty across about efforts across the biopharmaceutical industry to find a treatment.

A delay in the release of research data by the French biotech firm Genfit is confusing analysts and raises uncertainty about efforts across the biopharmaceutical industry to find a treatment for a liver disease called NASH.

In a statement late Thursday, Genfit (ticker: GNFT) said that it had decided to hold off on unblinding the data from a Phase 3 study of its NASH drug elafibranor. Unblinding—part of the process of analyzing the results of a clinical trial—consists of revealing to investigators which subjects got a placebo, and which received the actual drug. Once a study is unblinded, companies generally have a limited period before they must reveal the research’s results to investors.

Genfit is delaying the unblinding “to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March,” its statement said. The company said that the delay isn’t related to the drug’s efficacy or safety, or to corporate matters.

In notes Thursday and Friday, analysts covering Genfit struggled to explain what the company was talking about.

“It is unclear to us what exactly this means,” JMP analyst Liisa Bayko wrote of the mention of an “FDA insight.” Bayko wrote that she wasn’t expecting any change in the draft guidance that the Food and Drug Administration has issued on how it evaluates NASH drugs.

“At this point, we presume there is a private discussion between Genfit and the FDA regarding aspects of its statistical and data plan,” Bayko wrote.

In an email to Barron’s, a Genfit spokesperson said the company can’t comment further on the FDA insights it is expecting, “since they concern ongoing FDA discussions.” The spokesperson also said that Genfit has yet to review the blinded data.

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse wrote that Genfit’s decision was “peculiar.”

“We do not think the announcement portends favorably for GNFT’s study,” Seedhouse wrote.

Stifel analyst Derek Archila was similarly confused. “It’s not clear whether the FDA insight GNFT plans to incorporate includes changes to the...study endpoints or to its potential approval pathway so it’s hard to handicap the implications of today’s update,” he wrote.

NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, has received an extraordinary amount of attention from biotech and pharmaceutical companies in recent years. Companies have been attracted by the high numbers of patients thought to be suffering from the disease. But Barron’s has argued that investors should view those efforts with skepticism, and that the commercial opportunity might be overstated.

Genfit’s elafibranor is expected to be the second NASH drug to hit the market, after Intercept’s (ICPT) obeticholic acid.

Shares of Genfit were down 3.6% in early trading on Friday. Intercept was flat, up 0.1%.

“This introduces a great deal of uncertainty to the potential success of elafibranor but we view this as a Genfit-specific issue that has limited read through to” other NASH-focused companies she covers, Bayko wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.