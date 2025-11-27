Markets
Genfit Appoints Pejvack Motlagh As Chief Medical Officer

November 27, 2025 — 09:09 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Genfit (GNFT.PA) announced the appointment of Pejvack Motlagh as Chief Medical Officer.

Motlag has more 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Prior to joining GENFIT, He served as CMO at Egle Therapeutics. He also held the role of CMO at Mablink Biosciences. Earlier in his career, Motlagh contributed to the success of several large pharmaceutical organizations.

