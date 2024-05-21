News & Insights

Stocks

Genex Updates Shareholders on J-POWER Acquisition Terms

May 21, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Limited announces an update on its acquisition by Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER), including a cash offer for all ordinary shares not already owned by J-POWER or excluded shareholders. J-POWER will make a members’ scheme of arrangement offer at A$0.275 per share, and a conditional off-market takeover offer at A$0.270 per share. The company will send a detailed Transaction Booklet to shareholders in early to mid-June, following ASIC’s granted relief allowing an extended timeframe for the offer to be made.

For further insights into AU:GNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.