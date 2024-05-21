Genex Updates Shareholders on J-POWER Acquisition Terms

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Limited announces an update on its acquisition by Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER), including a cash offer for all ordinary shares not already owned by J-POWER or excluded shareholders. J-POWER will make a members’ scheme of arrangement offer at A$0.275 per share, and a conditional off-market takeover offer at A$0.270 per share. The company will send a detailed Transaction Booklet to shareholders in early to mid-June, following ASIC’s granted relief allowing an extended timeframe for the offer to be made.

