Genex to start construction at $602 mln Australian pumped-hydro project

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, May 20 (Reuters) - Genex Power GNX.AX reached financial close on a long-delayed A$777 million ($602 million) pumped-hydropower project at an abandoned mine site in northern Australia, a possible model for other pumped-hydro projects to back up renewable power.

Construction on Australia's first pumped-hydro project in nearly 40 years, is due to begin in the next two months, aiming to start supplying power in early 2025, Genex Executive Director Simon Kidston said.

The 250-megawatt project is being built at an abandoned gold mine in Queensland. When operational, it will pump water uphill from an empty mine pit into a second empty pit when energy is abundant and cheap, and release the water to generate power when prices are high, working like a massive battery.

The project hinged on support from the Australian government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, the state of Queensland, backing from Japan Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) 9513.T, and a power supply contract with power retailer EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings Ltd 0002.HK.

"The challenges weren't in the technical feasibility. The engineering was quite straight forward. Putting together the commercial arrangements is what proved to be complex," Kidston told Reuters.

"It's an 80-year life asset. It's going to produce solid returns," he said.

After agreeing to invest A$25 million in Genex, J-Power now has a 10% stake in the company.

"The project will provide the stability our system needs and deliver reliable, affordable and cleaner energy," EnergyAustralia Managing Director Catherine Tanna said.

($1 = 1.2910 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.