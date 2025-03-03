Genevant Sciences and Arbutus Biopharma File International Lawsuits Against Moderna for Patent Infringement of Lipid Nanoparticle Technology

Genevant and Arbutus filed lawsuits against Moderna in multiple countries for alleged infringement of lipid nanoparticle patents.

Genevant Sciences and Arbutus Biopharma have filed five international lawsuits against Moderna Inc. to enforce patents related to their lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, which is used in Moderna's Spikevax and other products. The lawsuits cover alleged patent infringement in 30 countries, seeking monetary damages and injunctions. Evidence from tested commercial products indicates that Moderna's LNPs fall under Genevant and Arbutus's patents. The actions expand on an ongoing case in the U.S. regarding similar infringement claims. The LNP technology developed by Genevant and Arbutus is crucial for the effective delivery of mRNA therapeutics, which they have refined over more than 20 years.

Genevant Sciences and Arbutus Biopharma are taking significant legal action by filing five international lawsuits against Moderna, which can enhance their standing in the pharmaceutical industry and potentially validate their intellectual property rights.

The lawsuits target alleged patent infringements in 30 countries, indicating a strong commitment to protecting their innovative lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology on a global scale.

The press release outlines the objective to secure monetary relief and injunctions, which could lead to substantial financial benefits or settlements for both companies.

The ongoing legal efforts highlight the companies' strategic focus on enforcing their LNP patent portfolio, which may attract attention from other industry players and foster future licensing opportunities.

The press release outlines multiple lawsuits against a major competitor (Moderna), which may indicate significant ongoing legal disputes that could adversely affect the company’s public perception and operational focus.

The legal actions may lead to costly litigation expenses and divert resources from research and development, impacting the company's ability to innovate and compete effectively.

The outcome of the lawsuits could result in interruptions or restrictions on their product offerings, which could negatively influence business stability and growth potential.

What legal actions have Genevant and Arbutus taken against Moderna?

Genevant and Arbutus filed five international lawsuits against Moderna for patent infringement regarding their LNP technology in 30 countries.

What products are involved in the patent infringement suits?

The lawsuits target Moderna's Spikevax® and potentially other products, including mRESVIA®, that allegedly utilize the same LNP technology.

Which countries are affected by these lawsuits?

The lawsuits cover 30 countries, including Canada, Japan, Switzerland, and several European nations through the Unified Patent Court.

What type of relief are Genevant and Arbutus seeking?

They seek monetary relief, injunctions, and potentially the return of profits from Moderna's alleged infringement of their patents.

What is the significance of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology?

LNP technology is crucial for effectively delivering mRNA to cells, ensuring its stability and functionality in therapeutic applications.

BASEL, Switzerland and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WARMINSTER, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio (a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq: ROIV)), and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious disease, today filed five international lawsuits seeking to enforce patents protecting their innovative LNP technology against Moderna, Inc. and certain affiliates. Together, the enforcement actions target alleged infringing activities in 30 countries.





Genevant and Arbutus are seeking monetary relief and injunctions against Spikevax





®





and, where applicable, additional Moderna products that Moderna has represented use the same LNP technology, including mRESVIA





®





. Where permitted to do so at this stage, Genevant and Arbutus submitted evidence from testing of commercial Moderna product samples sourced from the U.S. and Europe indicating that the samples contain LNPs falling under the protective scope of the claims of their lipid composition patents.





The cases are:







Canada: Federal Court of Canada File No. T-704-25, seeking a permanent injunction and damages or, if Genevant so elects, an accounting of Moderna’s profits, attributable to infringement of Canadian Patent No. 2,721,333.



Japan: Tokyo District Court Case No. 2025 (Wa) 70079, seeking a permanent injunction and reasonable royalty for infringement of Japanese Patent No. 5,475,753.



Switzerland: filing a case seeking a permanent injunction and monetary relief, which upon later choice of Genevant and Arbutus can include surrender of profits, damages or a reasonable royalty, for infringement of EP 2 279 254.



Unified Patent Court (UPC): Case 10280/2025, seeking permanent and provisional injunctions, as well as monetary damages, which can include recovery of Moderna’s unfair profits, from infringement of EP 2 279 254.



UPC: Case 10284/2025, seeking permanent and provisional injunctions, as well as monetary damages, which can include recovery of Moderna’s unfair profits, from infringement of EP 4 241 767.











The UPC actions together seek relief for: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, and Turkey.





Today’s actions expand on Arbutus and Genevant’s ongoing enforcement proceeding in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, seeking fair compensation for Moderna’s alleged infringement of six U.S. patents in the manufacture and sale of Spikevax





®





. A jury trial is currently scheduled for September 2025.





It is well established in the scientific literature that the most significant technological hurdle to developing and deploying medicines using mRNA is engineering a safe and effective way to deliver the mRNA to human cells. Scientists at Arbutus and Genevant have spent years developing and refining LNP delivery technology, which has been licensed for various applications to many different third parties, including Moderna. Arbutus and Genevant’s LNP technology relies on microscopic particles built from four carefully selected types of fat-like molecules to shelter and protect mRNA molecules and to enable them to travel through the human body to a target cell and through the target cell’s membrane before releasing the mRNA. Without this crucial delivery technology, mRNA would quickly degrade in the body and be ineffective.







About Genevant





Sciences







Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. Genevant’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and Genevant’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit



www.genevant.com



.







About Arbutus







Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious disease. The company is currently developing imdusiran (AB-729) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (cHBV). Through its ownership stake in and license agreement with Genevant, Arbutus is also focused on maximizing opportunity for its in-house developed Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology. For more information, visit





www.arbutusbio.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements and Information









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: Arbutus’ plans with respect to the ongoing patent litigation matters.





Arbutus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.