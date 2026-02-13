Geneva Capital Dumps 95,000 OLLI Shares Worth $11.5 Million

Key Points

Sold 95,151 shares of OLLI; estimated transaction value $11.47 million (based on average price in Q4 2025).

Quarter-end position value changed by $31.64 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

Trade size represented 0.22% of 13F reportable AUM.

Geneva Capital Management LLC now holds 1,033,765 shares valued at $113.31 million.

OLLI stake now accounts for 2.13% of fund AUM, outside the fund’s top five positions.

10 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet ›

On February 12, 2026, Geneva Capital Management LLC disclosed a sale of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI).

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Geneva Capital Management LLC sold 95,151 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.47 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the OLLI stake shifted by $31.64 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

What else to know

Geneva Capital Management LLC’s OLLI stake now represents 2.13% of reportable AUM, down from 2.34% prior to the sale

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: RBC: $231.31 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROAD: $197.68 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: EXLS: $195.30 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE: GMED: $166.06 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE: ESE: $154.01 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of February 11, 2026, OLLI shares were priced at $113.75, up 10.00% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 4.39 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.54 billion Net Income (TTM) $223.60 million Price (as of market close 2026-02-11) $113.75 One-Year Price Change 10.00%

Company snapshot

Offers a wide range of discounted brand name merchandise, including housewares, food, health and beauty aids, toys, electronics, and seasonal goods.

Operates a value-focused retail model, sourcing closeouts and excess inventory to deliver significant savings to customers through its network of 450 stores as of August 3, 2022.

Targets value-oriented consumers seeking branded products at reduced prices, primarily across 29 states in the eastern and central United States.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a leading discount retailer specializing in brand name closeouts and excess inventory, supporting a broad footprint of over 450 stores. The company leverages a highly efficient sourcing and distribution model to provide compelling value to cost-conscious shoppers. Its scale and focus on opportunistic purchasing underpin a competitive advantage in the off-price retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Geneva Capital Management sold some shares in Ollie’s amid its most sustained downturn since the 2022 bear market. After years of gains, the stock reversed course in August, likely because of its increasing valuation.

The fund has held shares of this stock for years, and since share amounts have fluctuated over that time, the modest trimming of shares does not appear to be an unusual move for the fund. Moreover, since it reduced its holdings by only 8%, the fund has likely not lost confidence in Ollie’s.

Indeed, holding most of its shares could be a good decision. With an uncertain economy, shoppers may be on the lookout for the closeout merchandise Ollie’s sells. Also, it has recently acquired Big Lots and opened 86 new stores in fiscal 2025, pointing to significant expansion.

Looking at its current valuation, its 31 P/E ratio is just above its five-year average earnings multiple of 30. Still, that valuation is unlikely to stop the stock’s growth longer term, indicating the recent downturn in the retail stock could be short-lived.

Should you buy stock in Ollie's Bargain Outlet right now?

Before you buy stock in Ollie's Bargain Outlet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Construction Partners, ExlService, Globus Medical, and RBC Bearings. The Motley Fool recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.