GeNeuro (EPA:GNRO) Price Target Increased by 38.75% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for GeNeuro (EPA:GNRO) has been revised to 5.66 / share. This is an increase of 38.75% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 236.96% from the latest reported closing price of 1.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeNeuro. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRO is 0.12%, an increase of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,457K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

