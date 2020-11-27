Genetron Says Wuxi Selects HCCscreen For Liver Cancer Screening Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) on Friday provided an update for HCCscreen, its blood-based early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC in China.

The company said that the "Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project" is a public health initiative led by the Wuxi municipal government and administered by the National Cancer Center or NCC in China. The goal of the Project is to increase the awareness of liver cancer early screening, and to become a pilot city model in China.

For the Project, Wuxi has selected HCCscreen for local residents who are high-risk individuals for HCC, and is committed to administering 150,000 tests over a three-year period. Wuxi had entered into a small-scale collaboration agreement with Genetron Health in 2019.

Separately, Genetron Health has formed a new operating center through a joint venture agreement with Wuxi, in which the parties will collaborate on advancing the liver cancer early screening market in China through the adoption of HCCscreen.

Under this joint venture agreement, both parties will contribute capital, and Genetron Health will own 90 percent of the joint venture.

In addition to the commitment of using HCCscreen for its residents, Wuxi will also provide Genetron Health with other supportive measures including rental, R&D subsidies and tax benefits.

