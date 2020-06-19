Genetron Holdings, which provides DNA sequencing-based diagnostic services for cancer patients in China, raised $256 million by offering 16 million ADSs at $16, well above the range of $11.50 to $13.50. The company upsized its offering on Thursday from 13 million ADSs. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $1.5 billion (+34% vs. midpoint).



Genetron Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GTH. Credit Suisse, CICC, BTIG and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Genetron Holdings prices upsized US IPO at $16, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



