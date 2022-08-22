Markets
Genetron Health Board Receives Proposal Letter From CEO Sizhen Wang

(RTTNews) - Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) said its Board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Sizhen Wang, chief executive officer, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.00002 per share of the company, including the ordinary shares represented by the ADSs, each representing five ordinary shares, for $0.272 per ordinary share or $1.36 per ADS in cash.

The Board has formed a special committee consisting of two independent directors to evaluate and consider the proposed deal as well as other potential strategic alternatives.

Shares of Genetron Holdings are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

