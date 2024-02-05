News & Insights

Genetic test maker Invitae prepares for bankruptcy - WSJ

February 05, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Genetic test maker Invitae NVTA.N is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the San Francisco based company tumbled 61% to 15 cents.

The company is working with FTI Consulting and law firm Kirkland & Ellis to explore strategic options, including bankruptcy, to address $1.5 billion in debt on its balance sheet, according to the report .

Invitae, which offers genetic testing services, digital health solutions and health data services, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SoftBank Group 9984.T remains an investor in the company, the WSJ reported.

