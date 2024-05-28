News & Insights

Genetic Technologies Unveils Pioneering Cancer Test

May 28, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking Comprehensive Risk Assessment test for breast and ovarian cancer, which evaluates 100% of women’s risk factors, including hereditary and sporadic diseases. The test, targeting women over 30, was launched at a high-profile event featuring renowned specialists and anticipates a significant market potential, given the prevalence of these cancers among women in the US. GTG has also scaled up its testing capacity to meet expected demand, emphasizing early diagnosis and proactive health management.

For further insights into AU:GTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

