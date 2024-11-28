News & Insights

Stocks

Genetic Technologies Halts Offers, Returns Funds Amid Compliance Scrutiny

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced the return of $324,648 in subscription monies and confirmed the closure of all offers under its Entitlement Offer due to not meeting the minimum capital raise requirement. The proposed issue to underwriters will not proceed, and while the company claims compliance with listing rules, it remains under the scrutiny of voluntary administrators. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s financial health and market actions.

For further insights into AU:GTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.