Genetic Technologies Halts Offers, Returns Funds Amid Compliance Scrutiny

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced the return of $324,648 in subscription monies and confirmed the closure of all offers under its Entitlement Offer due to not meeting the minimum capital raise requirement. The proposed issue to underwriters will not proceed, and while the company claims compliance with listing rules, it remains under the scrutiny of voluntary administrators. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s financial health and market actions.

