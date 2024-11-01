Genetic Technologies Extends Securities Offer Deadline

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced an extension of the Shortfall Offer under its Entitlement Offer Prospectus, now set to close on December 2, 2024. This update could impact investor decisions as the company seeks to issue additional securities on the ASX. The move highlights Genetic Technologies’ strategic efforts to attract investment and strengthen its financial position.

