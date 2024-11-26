Genetic Technologies Cancels Entitlement Offer Plans

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genetic Technologies Limited has cancelled its previously announced Entitlement Offer Prospectus, withdrawing all offers as of November 26, 2024. This move comes after the company initially announced the offer on August 2, 2024. Investors are now awaiting further updates on the company’s strategic financial decisions.

For further insights into AU:GTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.