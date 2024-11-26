Genetic Technologies Cancels Entitlement Offer Plans

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.
Genetic Technologies Limited has cancelled its previously announced Entitlement Offer Prospectus, withdrawing all offers as of November 26, 2024. This move comes after the company initially announced the offer on August 2, 2024. Investors are now awaiting further updates on the company’s strategic financial decisions.
