Genetic Signatures Refocuses US Strategy

Genetic Signatures Ltd. has halted the development of its EasyScreen™ Essentials Respiratory Detection Kit for the US market, due to intense competition and a decline in molecular respiratory testing. The company is redirecting its efforts towards the upcoming US launch of its EasyScreen™ Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit. The decision reflects a strategic shift to invest in areas where its proprietary 3base® technology offers a competitive edge.

