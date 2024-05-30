Genetic Signatures Halts Trading Ahead of Offer News

Genetic Signatures Ltd. (AU:GSS) has released an update.

Genetic Signatures Ltd. has announced a trading halt of its securities as the company prepares to release information related to the results of its accelerated entitlement offer. The halt will remain until the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024, unless otherwise decided by the ASX.

