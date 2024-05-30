News & Insights

Genetic Signatures Halts Trading Ahead of Offer News

May 30, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Genetic Signatures Ltd. (AU:GSS) has released an update.

Genetic Signatures Ltd. has announced a trading halt of its securities as the company prepares to release information related to the results of its accelerated entitlement offer. The halt will remain until the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024, unless otherwise decided by the ASX.

