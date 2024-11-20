News & Insights

Genetic Signatures: Director Samaras Departs, Shares in Focus

November 20, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Genetic Signatures Ltd. (AU:GSS) has released an update.

Genetic Signatures Ltd. announces the departure of Dr. Nick Samaras from its board, as he ceases to be a director effective November 20, 2024. Dr. Samaras holds 1,649,368 ordinary shares directly and an additional 850,632 shares through Platon Ventures Pty Ltd, reflecting significant investment interests. This change may influence investor sentiment and strategic direction within the company.

