Genetic gold rush

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors can always count on the discovery of a golden nugget to create a rush. Intellia Therapeutics delivered the biotechnology version of this on Saturday https://ir.intelliatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/intellia-and-regeneron-announce-landmark-clinical-data-showing, proving its technology for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, or CRISPR, can target and edit a defective gene in humans. Investors are ready for a boom.

Company co-founder Jennifer Doudna won the Nobel Prize last year for developing the technology. Now her firm showed in a small trial it can stop production of a defective protein in the liver that causes an inherited disease. That sent shares up over 50% on Monday, adding $3 billion to the company’s market capitalization and large amounts to other firms using similar gene-editing therapies.

How many nuggets are down this shaft isn’t clear. That depends on whether the technology can work elsewhere and on other diseases, and if side effects crop up. Still, plenty of patent disputes are present, including for Intellia. There’s already a gold rush on in genetic therapies, now there’s even more to fight about. (By Robert Cyran)

