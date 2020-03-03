Genetic disorder biotech Imara sets terms for $76 million IPO

Imara, a Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.
The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $76 million by offering 4.5 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Imara would command a fully diluted market value of $301 million.
Imara was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMRA. Morgan Stanley, Citi, and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of March 9, 2020.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryIMRA
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Waste management company GFL Environmental relaunches IPO with lowered range of $20 to $21; adds $700 million equity unit offering
- Cloud-based construction software provider Procore Technologies files for an estimated $400 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: Waste giant GFL recycles its billion-dollar IPO
- Gene therapy developer Passage Bio prices upsized IPO at the $18 high end