Genetic disorder biotech Imara files for an $86 million IPO

Imara, a Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMRA. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since September 2019. Morgan Stanley, Citi and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



