Genetic disorder biotech Imara files for an $86 million IPO

Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Imara, a Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.

The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMRA. It had been on our&nbsp;Private Company Watchlist&nbsp;since September 2019. Morgan Stanley, Citi and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

