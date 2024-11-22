GeneTether Therapeutics Reveals Q3 Results and New Drug Plans

GeneTether Therapeutics, Inc. (TSE:GTTX) has released an update.
GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. has announced its third-quarter financial results and a strategic move to license the STS-201 drug development program, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. The company’s financials reveal a stable cash position with a minor quarterly loss, while it plans a private placement to support the new drug initiative. Both the licensing and private placement are pending shareholder approval at an upcoming meeting.
