Genesis to expand footprint in deepwater Gulf of Mexico with pipelines

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy GEL.N will increase its footprint in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico with expansion of an existing pipeline system and construction of a new line, it said in its first-quarter earnings release on Wednesday.

Genesis will spend about $500 million over the next three years expanding the capacity of its CHOPs system, which transports oil from deepwater oilfields to markets on the Texas Gulf Coast, as well as building a new 105-mile pipeline called "SYNC".

The move comes as the company has entered into definitive agreements to transport the crude from two deepwater developments representing a combined production handling capacity of around 160,000 barrels of oil per day, CEO Grant Sims said.

First oil from both deepwater developments is expected in late 2024 or 2025, Sims said.

The company also has entered into an agreement to sell its idled offshore Independence Hub platform for gross proceeds of $40 million, Sims said.

