Genesis Resources Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Genesis Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their questions in advance and can vote by proxy if unable to attend in person. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s board and discuss its performance and future plans.

