Genesis Minerals Sees Promising Growth from Drilling Results

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited reports promising drilling results from its operations in Western Australia’s Leonora/Laverton District, indicating potential for significant reserve growth and accelerated production. The results support the company’s ‘ASPIRE 400’ strategy, targeting a production increase to 325,000 ounces annually. This development strengthens Genesis’s position to boost mining rates and enhance shareholder returns.

