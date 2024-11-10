Genesis Minerals Sees Promising Growth from Drilling Results

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited reports promising drilling results from its operations in Western Australia’s Leonora/Laverton District, indicating potential for significant reserve growth and accelerated production. The results support the company’s ‘ASPIRE 400’ strategy, targeting a production increase to 325,000 ounces annually. This development strengthens Genesis’s position to boost mining rates and enhance shareholder returns.

