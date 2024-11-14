News & Insights

Genesis Minerals Reports Strong Shareholder Support

November 14, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and approval of incentive performance rights. This demonstrates confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

