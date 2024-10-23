News & Insights

Genesis Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 96,667 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from October 23, 2024. This move may attract investors looking for new opportunities in the mining sector, as the company continues to expand its market presence.

