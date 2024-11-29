News & Insights

Genesis Minerals Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 29, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 653,882 unquoted securities, comprising share rights and performance rights, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities are not yet quoted on the ASX and are subject to transfer restrictions until the specified conditions are met. This move is likely to interest investors monitoring employee incentive strategies and stock performance in the mining sector.

