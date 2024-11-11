News & Insights

Genesis Minerals Boosts Growth with Promising Drill Results

November 11, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited is ramping up its production growth strategy with strong drill results from its key mining projects, highlighting potential reserves and significant grade increases. The company aims to boost its mining and production rates as part of its ‘ASPIRE 400’ strategy, targeting 325,000 ounces per annum while reducing costs. Recent findings from Gwalia, Admiral, Hub, and Aphrodite projects underscore the potential for extended mine life and new discoveries.

