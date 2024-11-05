Genesis Land Development Reports Strong Q3 Results

Genesis Land Dev (TSE:GDC) has released an update.

Genesis Land Development Corp. reported a significant increase in revenue and net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues reaching $93.1 million and net earnings at $12.0 million. The company saw a remarkable rise in the sale of residential lots and homes, reflecting strong market demand in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. Additionally, Genesis declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share to reward its shareholders.

