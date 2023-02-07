Genesis Investment Management, LLP Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Fintel reports that Genesis Investment Management, LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.14MM shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 3.08MM shares and 6.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $10.95. The forecasts range from a low of $8.28 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $9.56.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $4,835MM, a decrease of 1.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LILA is 0.0758%, an increase of 0.2239%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 37,108K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 4,621,088 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,630,792 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S& holds 1,882,390 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684,656 shares, representing a decrease of 42.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 17.06% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,649,881 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651,482 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 11.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 935,835 shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986,217 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

